Entertainment

BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 2, 2021 - 10:29       Updated : Oct 2, 2021 - 10:29

This photo, captured from BTS` Twitter account on Sept. 23, 2021, shows the K-pop act and Coldplay in New York. (Yonhap)
"My Universe," the collaboration single by K-pop sensation BTS and British rock band Coldplay, has debuted at No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, on par with two previous highest rankings for the South Korean group.

The song, which was released Sept. 24, placed third on the chart dated Oct. 1-7, the Official Charts website said Friday (British time).

"It's the week's biggest seller across both digital downloads and CD, notching up 27,000 pure sales over the last seven days," an article on the site said. "21,400 of these are on digital download, marking the biggest single week of downloads for a song this year."

The weekly charts are compiled by the Official Charts Company, based on official sales of downloads, CDs, vinyl records, audio streams and video streams.

BTS previously peaked at No. 3 on the singles chart with its English-language songs "Dynamite" and "Butter."

"My Universe," an uplifting song about love transcending all divides, was co-written in Korean and English by the two acts and produced by hitmaker Max Martin.

It will be included on Coldplay's ninth album "Music of the Spheres," to be released Oct. 15.

Coming in at Nos. 1 and 2 this week were Ed Sheeran's "Shivers" and "Cold Heart" by Elton John and Dua Lipa, respectively. (Yonhap)

