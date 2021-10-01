 Back To Top
Business

Siemens Korea appoints Chung Ha-joong as CEO

By Lee Sun-young
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 14:29       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 14:29
Siemens Korea‘s new CEO Chung Ha-joong (Siemens)
Siemens Korea announced Wednesday the promotion of Chung Ha-joong to president and chief executive officer.

Chung, who served as vice president prior to the appointment, will oversee all businesses of the German technology giant’s Korean unit, effective Friday, while also serving in his current role as head of smart infrastructure and CEO of Siemens Mobility Ltd., Seoul, the firm said.

Since joining Siemens Korea in 2000, the new chief has taken up various key roles in energy, mobility and infrastructure fields. In 2007, he became the first Korean employee to be appointed the Asia-Pacific regional manager for Siemens’ energy automation business. He then went on to take various leadership positions both here and at the headquarters in Germany.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility in leading Siemens Korea, a company which has been able to grow together along with the development of the Korean industry and has maintained a position as a reliable partner in Korea,” Chung said via a press release.

“As the digital transformation is being accelerated and interest in the new technologies and ESG is being increased more than ever across industries, I will leverage my experience and expertise in the areas of industry, infrastructure, and mobility in order to support the digital innovation and sustainable growth for companies in Korea.”

By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)
