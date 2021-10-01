Top nuke envoy returns from Indonesia after N. Korea talks with US

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, leaves for Indonesia for talks with his US counterpart, Sung Kim, at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, returned home from Indonesia Friday after holding talks with his US counterpart, Sung Kim, on efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea.

"We've discussed various ways for humanitarian cooperation projects with North Korea, and we did again this time, on (the provision) either jointly by the South and the US, or through international organizations," Noh told reporters at the airport upon arrival.

"We also explained our position on the end-of-war declaration to the US side in detail as the most effective among the confidence-building measures," he added, referring to President Moon Jae-in's proposal of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

After the talks in Jakarta, Kim, US special representative for North Korea, reiterated the US has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is ready to cooperate with the North to address humanitarian issues.

The talks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused Washington of "unchanged" hostility toward the regime amid growing concerns over the North's recent series of weapons tests. (Yonhap)