 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Top nuke envoy returns from Indonesia after N. Korea talks with US

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 11:21       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 11:21

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, leaves for Indonesia for talks with his US counterpart, Sung Kim, at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, leaves for Indonesia for talks with his US counterpart, Sung Kim, at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, returned home from Indonesia Friday after holding talks with his US counterpart, Sung Kim, on efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea.

"We've discussed various ways for humanitarian cooperation projects with North Korea, and we did again this time, on (the provision) either jointly by the South and the US, or through international organizations," Noh told reporters at the airport upon arrival.

"We also explained our position on the end-of-war declaration to the US side in detail as the most effective among the confidence-building measures," he added, referring to President Moon Jae-in's proposal of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

After the talks in Jakarta, Kim, US special representative for North Korea, reiterated the US has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is ready to cooperate with the North to address humanitarian issues.

The talks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused Washington of "unchanged" hostility toward the regime amid growing concerns over the North's recent series of weapons tests. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114