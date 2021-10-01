 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 10:15       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 10:15

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi meets with Ri Ryong Nam, ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to China, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30. (XinHua-Yonhap
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi meets with Ri Ryong Nam, ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to China, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30. (XinHua-Yonhap
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged support for China's fight against "hostile forces' frantic anti-China confrontational moves" in a message he sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping to celebrate the 72nd founding anniversary of the ally, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.

"The message expressed belief that the Chinese nation's dream of rejuvenation will surely come true as there are the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics for the new times," the Korean Central News Agency said.

"The DPRK government and people will firmly support the Chinese party, government and people in their just struggle to defeat the hostile forces' frantic anti-China confrontational moves and defend the sovereignty, right to development and territorial integrity of the country," Kim was also quoted as saying.

The DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim did not specify what the hostile forces are but he apparently referred to the United States amid a deepening rivalry between the two most powerful countries in the world.

His support for China comes two days after Kim slammed the U.S. for its hostile policy against Pyongyang and causing international relations to be "reduced to the structure of neo-Cold War" during a session of his rubber-stamp parliamentary meeting held Wednesday.

In the message to Xi, Kim also expressed the belief that the traditionally friendly and cooperation ties between the two countries will "steadily develop in conformity" with their "common desire." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114