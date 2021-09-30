 Back To Top
GM Korea to halt plant for 2 weeks next month on chip shortage

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 21:42       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 21:42

GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Thursday that it will suspend one of its three plants for two weeks early next month due to a chip shortage.

   GM Korea said it will suspend its No. 1 plant in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, which produces the Trailblazer SUV, from Oct. 1-15.

   The carmaker has been operating only half of the No. 1 Bupyeong plant this month due to a shortage of chip parts.

   The operation of the No. 2 Bupyeong plant, which produces the Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan, will be halved next month as it was this month.

   GM Korea has also suspended its plant in Changwon, about 398 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which produces the Spark minicar, since the middle of this month, to construct production lines for its new crossover utility vehicle (CUV) starting at the end of next year. The Changwon plant will also be halted next month for the production line construction.

