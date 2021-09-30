[Photo News] Harvesting tangerines on Jeju Island

Tangerines are one of the many reasons Jeju Island is well loved by visitors. Approximately 500,000 metric tons of the citrus fruit are produced on the island every year, accounting for a majority of the tangerine production in Korea.





Historical records show Jeju Island has a long history with the fruit.

“Koryosa,” the 135-volume annals of the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392), records that people of Jeju Island have offered tangerines to the nation’s kings as gifts since AD 1052.



Visitors can go tangerine-picking at Hueree Natural Park, Seogwipo, well-known for being home to beautiful tangerine orchards. Tangerine farms in the park are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.





The photo above shows a group of tourists picking tangerines in Hueree Natural Park, Seogwipo.



