Life&Style

[Photo News] Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Oct 2, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Oct 2, 2021 - 16:01
Spaceship Earth at Epcot displays an all-new, first-of-its-kind programmable LED lighting system.
Spaceship Earth at Epcot displays an all-new, first-of-its-kind programmable LED lighting system.
On Sept. 29, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida released a sneak peek of what’s to come for its 50th anniversary celebration. 

Fireworks illuminate the sky as people gather to take pictures.
Fireworks illuminate the sky as people gather to take pictures.
The celebration will take place at all four Disney World theme parks and it will be an 18-month long event. 

Fireworks illuminate the sky as people gather to take pictures.
Fireworks illuminate the sky as people gather to take pictures.
“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is exciting for Disney fans as it will change Disney World as we know it.

The Walt Disney World Monorail System passes by Spaceship Earth.
The Walt Disney World Monorail System passes by Spaceship Earth.
New attractions, an elevated dining experience, specialty food items, upgraded nighttime entertainment, limited-edition merchandise, and new hotel packages are a part of the celebration. 

The Walt Disney World Monorail System passes by Spaceship Earth.
The Walt Disney World Monorail System passes by Spaceship Earth.
Unlike previous anniversary celebrations, this year’s event was introduced via livestream on the Disney Parks blog.


Photos: (AP)


By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
