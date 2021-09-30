[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen shows off team spirit

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



The bandmates of Seventeen gave a glimpse of their shared history divulging episodes from the last six years in a video uploaded on Friday.



Members of vocal unit -- Junghan, Joshua, Woozi, Dogyeom and Seungkwan -- were in the first part of the three-part series.



“There is no need to worry when we’re doing activities as units,” said Woozi, “I think we’re on the same wavelength.”



Every recording is a challenge, admitted Junghan. He almost thought about giving up singing altogether while recording “Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night,” but Woozi came up to him and consoled after he managed to finishing it.



“I’m so happy to have Woozi as the leader of vocal team,” agreed Dogyeom. Joshua and Junghan, even though they are older, let him lead and listen to what everyone has to say, added Seungkwan and Woozi appreciatively.



Seventeen is releasing its ninth EP “Attacca” on Oct. 22 and sold over 1.4 million copies in the first day of pre-orders.



Enhyphen shares another concept for upcoming alum





(Credit: Belief Lab)



Enhyphen put out the last mood board for its forthcoming full album “Dimension: Dilemma” on Friday.



Themed “Odysseus,” it shows the septet standing on a beach with a beautiful sunset on its back. The beach was from the teaser trailer for the intro of the LP. This is the third and last of the concept for the album. The first, “Scylla,” depicted lonely and solitary feelings despite seemingly having achieved everything while the second, “Charybdis,” switched back to the members finding happiness in small moments of lives.



“Dimension: Dilemma” is the band’s first studio album and sold over 600,000 units in preorders in six days. It will be released on Oct. 22.



Meanwhile, “I-Land,” a survival audition program through which the band was formed, was nominated for 2021 International Emmy Awards’ non-scripted entertainment category last week.



Super Junior’s D&E to mark 10th anniversary with new album





(Credit: Label SJ)



Donghae and Eunhyuk of Super Junior will celebrate their unit D&E’s tenth anniversary of debut with their first studio album.



Titled “Countdown,” the LP is slated to come out at the end of October. In the promotion clip that was uploaded on Thursday, the two parodied TV commercials for beds. It will be followed by another comic take on commercials featuring both.



Before putting out the LP, each of the pair will also drop solo digital singles.



The veteran idols formed unit Super Junior D&E in December 2011 with a digital single “Oppa, Oppa” and their last album was fourth EP “Bad Blood” that came out in September last year.



Reports on D&E’s forthcoming music first came out earlier this month and they confirmed it in a greetings clip for Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving Day.



GFriend’s Sowon to try acting





(Credit: IOK Company)