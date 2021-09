Gamevil to become Coinone’s second-largest shareholder

South Korean game developer Gamevil said Thursday it will become the second-largest shareholder of Coinone by acquiring a 22 percent stake in the cryptocurrency exchange.During a board meeting Wednesday, the company, through its fully owned subsidiary Gamevil Plus, decided to buy 151,218 shares of the digital coin exchange for 53.9 billion won ($45.5 million).After the additional share purchase slated for January next year, Gamevil will hold a 38 percent stake in Coinone.“The acquisition is aimed at expanding investments in the cryptocurrency market and finding new business opportunities in the blockchain sectors,” the game developer declared in a regulatory filing.With the investment, Gamevil and Coinone will discuss joint businesses such as blockchain games and an exchange for nonfungible tokens.Gamevil has already organized a task force to build an NFT exchange. The company plans to launch an NFT game as well.“With the growing synergy between the game industry and cryptocurrency market, we are expecting a large return on investment in Coinone,” the company said.Cha Myeong-hoon, CEO of Coinone, remains the largest shareholder of the exchange, with a controlling 53 percent stake, according to a Coinone official.By Byun Hye-jin ( hyejin2@heraldcorp.com