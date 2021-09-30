Pyongyang issues olive branch to Seoul, warning to Washington

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held out an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was willing to reopen the severed inter-Korean hotlines next month, while denouncing the US offer of dialogue without it changing its “hostile policy” toward the regime, the North’s state media said Thursday.
Speaking on the second day of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, on Wednesday, Kim expressed his willingness to restore the communication lines that had been cut off due to the deteriorated inter-Korean relations from early October, according to the Korea Central News Agency.
The reactivation of the lines would help “realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation,” he said.
North Korea cut the hotlines in early August in protest of the joint military drills between South Korea and the US, just days after reactivating them for the first time in a year.
“We have neither aim nor reason to provoke South Korea and no idea to harm it and it is necessary for South Korea to promptly get rid of the delusion, crisis awareness and awareness of getting harmed that it should deter the North’s provocation,” Kim was quoted as saying.
The leader stressed that it would be up to the attitudes of the South Korean authorities, whether “inter-Korean relations would be restored and develop onto a new stage or continue to keep the present stage of worsening.”
Kim urged Seoul to drop its “double-dealing attitude” and “hostile viewpoint,” echoing his influential younger sister Kim Yo-jong’s earlier calls, saying the future of inter-Korean ties is at a “crossroads of serious choices” between reconciliation and a “vicious cycle of confrontation.” He attacked both the US and South Korea for an “excessive arms buildup” and their joint military exercises that he says are destroying “stability and balance” around the peninsula.
The Unification Ministry, in charge of inter-Korean affairs, said it will prepare for the reopening of the hotlines, which is needed to discuss a host of pending issues between the two Koreas. “Considering the restoration was directly instructed by Kim, we expect the resumption of the lines and their stable operation,” said Lee Jong-joo, the ministry spokesperson.
Kim’s somewhat conciliatory gesture comes as the North has been quickly ratcheting up tensions on the Korean Peninsula, firing a cruise missile early this month, followed by two short-range ballistic missiles on Sept. 15, in defiance of a UN Security Council resolution that bans the North from developing or testing any nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles. The North on Tuesday also fired a new hypersonic missile.
Meanwhile, Kim stepped up criticisms against the US, slamming Washington’s proposal of talks as a “petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by the successive US administrations.”
He pointed out that the US remains “utterly unchanged” in posing military threats and pursuing a hostile policy toward his county.
Since the Biden administration took office early this year, the US has repeatedly offered to meet North Korean officials “anywhere, at any time, without preconditions.” But Pyongyang has rebuffed such overtures, insisting Washington must first withdraw its hostile policy, mainly referring to the annual joint military drills between the allies -- which the North has labeled as rehearsals for an invasion -- and the US-led sanctions on the North over its nuclear program.
In response, the US reiterated its position that it has “no hostile intent” toward North Korea and remains open to meet without preconditions, calling the regime to respond positively.
Talks toward denuclearization between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the collapse of the Hanoi summit in 2019, when former US President Donald Trump rejected Kim’s offer of denuclearization in exchange for sanctions relief. Since then, inter-Korean ties have also remained largely stalled.
On Thursday, South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk held talks with his US counterpart, Sung Kim, in Jakarta to discuss joint efforts to induce Pyongyang back to negotiations.
The two were expected to discuss Kim's speech and the North’s missile launches.
