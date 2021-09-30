Controversy brews over nominee for Sejong Center head

Members of activist group Cultural Action speak during a press event held Tuesday in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. (Cultural Action)
The local culture scene has continued to protest the nomination of Ahn Ho-sang as the new head of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
Some artists and art groups held a protest on Thursday in front of the art center in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, calling for Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to withdraw the nomination of Ahn as the new CEO of the Seoul City-funded art center, citing the blacklist scandal.
Ahn, 62, is currently the dean of Hongik University’s Graduate School of Performing Arts. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is running a screening of Ahn’s qualifications, which will be followed by an official appointment made by Oh in early October.
Ahn worked as the head of the National Theater of Korea from 2012 to 2017, before stepping down from his post amid suspicions related to the blacklist scandal, when past administrations under former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak kept a list of cultural figures to be excluded from receiving state support.
The nominee has denied any relation to the scandal.
“We waited for the blacklist assailants to reveal their own wrongdoings and address the suspicions with regrets. But reality turned out to be different. Most assailants have stayed silent and neglected the scandal, waiting to return to the posts of power,” the announcement read.
Ahn has worked in the performing art world for years. While working at the Seoul Arts Center, he was the head of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture and the National Theater of Korea. Though he took his second post at the national art center in January 2017 and stepped down nearly 8 months later amid suspicions of being related to the blacklist scandal.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)