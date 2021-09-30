 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

LS Electric factory wins nod for technological innovation

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 15:05       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 15:05
LS Group Chairman Koo Jae-yeol gives an acceptance speech at the World Economic Forum held online Wednesday, local time. (LS Group)
LS Group Chairman Koo Jae-yeol gives an acceptance speech at the World Economic Forum held online Wednesday, local time. (LS Group)

A smart factory from LS Electric was awarded at the World Economic Forum for its innovative technologies and efforts to increase energy efficiency, the company said Thursday.

According to the South Korean power solutions producer, its smart factory in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, was among winners of the “Lighthouse Factory” title awarded to factories that set an example in the manufacturing industry for effectively utilizing next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and cloud computing.

The title has been awarded twice every year, since 2018. LS Electric is the second South Korean company to receive the title after Posco, who won in 2019.

The judges cited LS Electric’s capability to quickly respond to consumer requests and reduce production costs with technology as the reason for the recognition. The company’s homegrown energy management solution, which increased power efficiency at the factory, was another factor in their decision.

Some 20 other locations operated by international firms such as Johnson & Johnson and Schneider Electric were given the Lighthouse Factory title as well.

“This will mark a huge achievement in the group since declaring a digital transformation in 2015,” said LS Group Chairman Koo Jae-yeol at the online event.

“Other affiliates of LS attempting to digitize their systems will benchmark (the Cheongju factory) and further increase the level of innovation in the group.”

Separately, Koo also won the Genie Award a day earlier at the Global Emerging Network in Economy forum held in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, that was organized by 10 public organizations, the group said. Koo was recognized for his continued investment and commitment to environmental, social and governance issues.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114