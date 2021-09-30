 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

SK turns oil extracted from plastic waste into clean raw materials

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 16:18       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 16:19
SK Geo Centric engineers stand in front of an oil tanker filled with oil extracted from plastic waste at the firm’s Ulsan plant. (SK Geo Centric)
SK Geo Centric engineers stand in front of an oil tanker filled with oil extracted from plastic waste at the firm’s Ulsan plant. (SK Geo Centric)
SK Geo Centric has become the first company in South Korea to utilize oil extracted from plastic waste as a feedstock to manufacture petrochemical products, the company said Thursday.

Formerly known as SK Global Chemical, the petrochemical subsidiary of SK Innovation began pumping waste plastic oil mixed together with crude oil into the production line of its plant in Ulsan to manufacture various products including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and naphtha.

“Starting October, SK Geo Centric will ramp up the input of the oil extracted from plastic waste to 200 tons per month,” a company official said.

When plastic waste is heated up through a process called pyrolysis, oil can be extracted. Until now, this oil couldn’t be used as a feedstock for petrochemical products due to impurities.

To address this issue, SK Geo Centric applied its special filtering technology and won a government approval in the middle of this year to use the pyrolysis as a feedstock, in recognition of multiple environmental benefits, such as reducing the amount of plastic waste ending up in incinerators or landfills.

“Using pyrolysis oil for the first time at our Ulsan facility is the result of both private and public sectors working together to bolster the circular economy of plastic,” said CEO Na Kyung-soo, who pledged to transform the company into the world’s largest urban oilfield during a rebranding ceremony held a month ago.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114