Korea CEO Summit holds Dokdo forum in Ulleung Island

Clockwise from top left: Park Bong-kyu, Lee Man-eui, Park Hyun-mo, Jang Jun-kyu, Koo Ja-gwan, Kang Hee-gap, Han In-seok, Park Gi-ju, Choi Jin-young, Cho Eun-kyung (Korea CEO Summit)
The Korea CEO Summit is holding a three-day forum to discuss the meaning and importance of Dokdo on the easternmost islets of Ulleungdo and Dokdo from Thursday.
According to the Korea CEO Summit, the forum is taking place as part of the Summit Club, which invites CEOs to speak on business innovation and entrepreneurship while travelling to famous spots in and out of the country.
The participants will visit Dokdo and meet the Dokdo Security Police on Friday. Later in the day, they will participate in the Dokdo forum at the community hall of Ulleung County.
The Dokdo forum is divided into two sessions. During the first session, Park Hyun-mo, head of the King Sejong Institute of Statecraft and Leadership, will deliver a lecture on Dokdo and Ulleungdo recorded in the annals of King Taejong and Sejong.
The second part of the forum will discuss the conditions for future-oriented Korea-Japan relations. Lee Man-eui, former Minister of the Environment Ministry will moderate the discussions. The panelists include Jang Jun-kyu, former Army Chief of Staff, and Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald.
On the sidelines of the forum, the participants will explore the islets of Ulleung with guidance from Han In-seok, president of the Korea Student Alpine Federation. They will also fly kites to wish for a successful outing for the upcoming 102nd National Sports Festival set to be held in North Gyeongsang Province.
The event is sponsored by North Gyeongsang Province and the Gyeongbuk Arts and Culture Foundation. The Korea Herald, Aju Business Daily and WikiLeaks Korea are taking part as media partners.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)