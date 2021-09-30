[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

On the Line

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Action

Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok



Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won ($2.5 million) to a massive voice-phishing ring. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the crimes to a call center in China. At the center, Seo-jun finds out the crime ring is preparing for its next big project.









Miracle: Letters to the President

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Drama

Directed by Lee Jang-hoon



In a small remote village in North Gyeongsang Province in the 1980s, there are no train stations or pedestrian roads. People in the village have to walk on the railroad to get to the nearest town, which constantly exposes them to the danger of being hit by trains. Joon-kyeong (played by Park Jung-min), a high school student, starts writing to the president, asking him to build a train station at the foot of his village for a safer journey to school.











Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

(US)

Reopened Sept. 15

Family

Directed by Chris Columbus



Since his parents died, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) has been treated abusively by his aunt and uncle and bullied by their son. Harry’s life changes on his 11th birthday, when he finds out he has been accepted to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry soon also finds out the truth about his parents’ death and about the dark wizard Lord Voldemort, who lost his powers after failing to kill Harry.







