10 soldiers, 1 airman test positive for COVID-19

Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

Ten Army soldiers and an Air Force officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,766, the defense ministry said Thursday.



Six soldiers in the northeastern county of Yanggu were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine after a vacation, while four officers -- based in the northern city of Yangju; Inje and Chuncheon, both east of Seoul; and the southwestern county of Damyang, respectively -- were found to have been infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.



An Air Force officer in the central city of Chungju was confirmed to have contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,564 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 311,289. (Yonhap)