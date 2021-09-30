 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Daejeon bus drivers go on strike for 1st time in 14 years

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 09:45
A file photo of a Seoul city bus provided by the city government (Seoul City Government)
A file photo of a Seoul city bus provided by the city government (Seoul City Government)
DAEJEON -- Unionized city bus drivers in the central city of Daejeon went on strike for the first time in 14 years Thursday, demanding an extension of the retirement age and hikes of pay and other allowances.

The strike came after representatives of bus companies and drivers declared a final breakup of their last-minute negotiations at 2 a.m.

The unionized city bus drivers in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, have demanded their retirement age be extended by three years to 63, their wages be increased by 4.7 percent and public holidays be specified as paid holidays in the collective agreement.

But their employers have refused to comply.

The drivers argue that their retirement age is lower compared with other metropolitan cities adopting the so-called "semi-public bus management system," in which bus companies are in charge of bus operations and municipal governments cover their losses.

The retirement age in Seoul, Incheon and Daegu, for instance, is set at 63, they said.

Bus drivers at three bus companies in Daejeon were not taking part in the strike.

The Daejeon city government said it will take emergency transportation measures to minimize inconvenience to citizens, such as the mobilization of non-unionized bus drivers, the use of chartered and municipal buses, and increased operations of subways and taxis. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114