Hanwha Q Cells' solar power plant in Texas comes online

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Thursday it has completed the construction of a 168-megawatt solar power plant in the United States.Hanwha Q Cells said its U.S. unit has recently begun operation of the solar farm in Fannin County, Texas, which is enough to power about 30,000 households a year.It is the second solar plant with over 100 MW capacity built in Texas, following a 235 MW facility in 2018, the firm said.Hanwha Q Cells has been expanding its presence in the U.S. solar market as demand for renewable energy has grown under the Joe Biden administration's eco-friendly policies.Hanwha Q Cells's solar power plant in Fannin County, Texas, is seen in this photo provided by the company on Thursday. (Yonhap)

