Business

Hanwha Q Cells' solar power plant in Texas comes online

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 09:32

Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Thursday it has completed the construction of a 168-megawatt solar power plant in the United States.

Hanwha Q Cells said its US unit has recently begun operation of the solar farm in Fannin County, Texas, which is enough to power about 30,000 households a year.

It is the second solar plant with over 100 MW capacity built in Texas, following a 235 MW facility in 2018, the firm said.

Hanwha Q Cells has been expanding its presence in the US solar market as demand for renewable energy has grown under the Joe Biden administration's eco-friendly policies. (Yonhap)

 

