 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Production, consumption, investment fall in Aug. amid 4th wave of pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 09:30       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 09:30

This file photo, taken Sept. 9, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Sept. 9, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
 South Korea's trade ministry said Tuesday it has agreed with Uruguay to make joint efforts to speed up negotiations for a free trade pact with a group of South American countries.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo plans to meet his Uruguayan counterpart, Francisco Bustillo, virtually later in the day to discuss ways to expand economic ties, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"Uruguay is one of the key partners for South Korea, as the two can make joint efforts to overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic," Yeo said in a statement, pointing out the trade deal with Mercosur will further enhance the bilateral economic cooperation.

Mercosur, made up of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, accounts for around 70 percent of the population in South America and 68 percent of the region's economy.

South Korea and Mercosur held their seventh round of negotiations earlier this month.

"The trade agreement between South Korea and Mercosur will pave the way for the two parties to expand cooperation in a wide array of areas, including digital, technology, infrastructure, ICT, health care and carbon neutrality," Yeo added.

South Korea has been making efforts to expand its economic ties with partners from Central and South America to diversify its export portfolio.

The ministry said the previous day that it is currently under negotiations with Guatemala to invite the Central American country to a multilateral trade pact that fully went into effect this year.

South Korea and five Central American nations -- Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Honduras and Nicaragua -- fully implemented their FTA in March.

Seoul also holds separate trade agreements with Chile, Peru and Colombia. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114