[Today’s K-pop] CL drops 2nd single “Lover Like Me"

(Credit: Very Cherry)



CL unveiled the second single from her debut studio album in advance on Wednesday.



British singer/songwriter Anne-Marie co-wrote the song titled “Lover Like Me” that exudes confidence coolly letting go the partner who tried to cheat, saying that it will be impossible to meet a lover like the singer. “Lover Like Me” highlights her vocal while previous single “Spicy” focused on her rapping and performance.



The first single from her upcoming album featured actor John Malkovich as a narrator and as a golden statue of himself in the music video.



“I’m your No. 1 fan,” said the actor in a FaceTime call with CL congratulating her on the release last month.



The musician is the first K-pop solo female artist to enter Billboard’s main chart, ranking No. 94 on Hot 100 with “Lifted,” her first single in the US, in 2016.



“Alpha” will be fully unveiled in October.



Hot Issue aims for iconic status with new single





(Credit: S2 Entertainment)



Rookie girl group Hot Issue returned with new song “Icons,” five months after its debut album “Issue Maker,” on Wednesday.



After successfully wrapping up promoting activities for the debut song “Gratata,” all bandmates have been devoted to preparing for the new single, said Hyeongsin.



The two-track single further expresses the band’s main concept -- confidence and candor.



“[New single] is infused with confident charm, our signature, and I believe it fits nicely with our goal to become an icon on the K-pop scene,” said Hyeongsin.



“The song itself is powerful but when you add the combined spirits of us seven, it will be impressive,” she added.



As the band debuted amid COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been able to meet their fans in person.



“But they are supporting us so sincerely and make us tell ourselves that we should improve ourselves as musicians,” said Nahyeon.



Mamamoo’s Hwasa to release solo music soon: report





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Hwasa of Mamamoo is preparing her solo album slated for later this year, according to local media reports on Wednesday.



Her agency RBW confirmed that a solo album is on the way but did not provide any specific timeline, only saying that it will make announcements when more details are confirmed.



Besides her activities as a member of Mamamoo, she has been building up her solo career since the debut single “Twit” from February 2019. Her previous album was EP “Maria” that came out in June last year. The EP topped iTunes top albums charts in 20 regions and she became the first K-pop solo female musician to claim the top spot in the US.



Meanwhile, Mamamoo rolled out its best-of album “I Say Mamamoo: The Best” on Sept. 15.



2PM puts out new EP in Japan





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)