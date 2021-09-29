 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] AmorePacific has highest ratio of female workers among Korean firms

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 10:01




South Korea's top cosmetics maker AmorePacific has the highest ratio of female employees among major local firms, a corporate tracker said.

AmorePacific had 8,117 female workers as of the end of December last year, which accounted for 74.8 percent of its total workforce at 10,800, according to Korea CXO Institute. 

The institute attributed AmorePacific’s high percentage to its business catering mainly to women. 

Hana Bank came next with 60.5 percent, followed by home appliance vendor SK Magic with 56.4 percent, the state-run Industrial Bank of Korea with 54.5 percent and Mirae Asset Life Insurance with 51.4 percent. (Yonhap)





By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
