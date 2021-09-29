Seoul third-best city in world to be a student: report

Seoul is the third-best city in the world to be a university student, according to a recent report from UK-based education consultant Studee.
Studee on Tuesday released the Student Cities Index for 2021, indicating the best 100 cities for university students across the globe.
“Seoul has the greatest number of high-ranking universities anywhere in the study,” the report said.
“The city also offers reasonably cheap rent and above-average levels of free speech.”
Studee also considered the average cost of rent, the price of a MacBook, internet speed, the proportion of young people, food and safety in different cities.
According to the report, the South Korean capital had 17 high-ranking universities.
Daejeon, which ranked 66th, was the only other city in Korea on the list.
Tokyo took first place, followed by Melbourne, Australia. Australia had four cities in the top 10.
“When choosing where to attend university or college, you need to consider everything that could impact your experience. You’re not just choosing where to study, you’re picking the place you will call home and the neighborhood where you could start your career,” said Jinha Gavilanes, president of Studee.
“Your surroundings, the cost of living, and your social life are all factors you should think about before deciding where to enroll. Getting an education can be expensive so you must find the right place that works for you for the next few years and beyond.”
The complete list is available on Studee’s website.
