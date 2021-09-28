[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Key tops iTunes chart in 32 regions

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of SHINee landed atop iTunes top albums charts in 32 regions with his first solo EP, “Bad Love,” which came out Monday.



The EP also topped a series of charts in Japan and China as well as at home.



The album consists of six tracks and he wrote the lyrics for two. “Hate That ...” featuring Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation was dropped in advance last month and topped iTunes top songs charts in 11 regions.



The title track was performed for the first time a day prior to its official release, in a digital concert titled “Key: Groks in the Keyland.” The live show was also viewed at six cinemas in South Korea.



It has been 2 1/2 years since he put out “I Wanna Be,” a repackage of his first studio album, “Face.” Key debuted as a solo musician in 2018, 10 years after his debut as a member of SHINee, with the song “Forever Yours.”



Ciipher rolls out 2nd EP





Rookie boy band Ciipher hosted an online showcase event to promote its second EP, “Blind,” Tuesday.



It’s been only six months since their debut EP but the bandmates underlined that they have matured in every aspect, from performance to music.



“We are proud and honored at the same time that members participated in writing words and melodies for all tracks,” said Tag.



They did not set out to fill the album with songs they’d written.



“We’ve received many songs while writing some on our own and chose the tracks based on a blind test. We were just looking for those that we could perform the best ... and luckily, the songs we wrote were picked,” said Keita.



The title track continues the story of “I Like You” from the first EP, but “is more diverse and dynamic in terms of sounds and visuals,” explained Tag, who produced the song. It is a heartfelt message to a loved one, expressing the feeling of being deeply in love as if blinded.



Blackpink’s Jisoo sends love from Paris





Jisoo of Blackpink shared photographs via her Instagram account, saying hello from Paris on Monday.



In a selfie with Rose in front of the Eiffel Tower, Jisoo seemed to be smiling even though her face was mostly covered in a black mask. She also struck cute poses alone, sporting a Dior T-shirt paired with blue jeans. As Dior’s global ambassador she is attending a fashion show for the brand on Tuesday in France.



Rose flew to Paris with Jisoo and will sit in the front row of a Saint Laurent show, also on Tuesday. She is the brand ambassador for the French fashion house. Rose will return to Korea later this week, while Jisoo is expected back the following week.



Jennie will join them later and will participate in a Chanel show slated for Oct. 5. She announced that she had become the face of Chanel’s new campaign for its winter sports collection, with a photo shoot organized by Dutch photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh.



