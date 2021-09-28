 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

1 in 5 Korean companies unable to meet interest obligations in 2020: survey

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Sept 28, 2021 - 12:50       Updated : Sept 28, 2021 - 13:36
A night view of Yeouido, Seoul (123rf)
A night view of Yeouido, Seoul (123rf)
One out of 5 companies in South Korea could not meet its debt obligations for the past three years, a report showed Tuesday.

According to an analysis by the Korea Federation of Industries, Korea ranked fourth among 25 member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with 18.9 percent of its large companies classified as “marginal” as of 2020.

A company is categorized as being marginal when its operating profit fails to cover interest payment obligations for more than three consecutive years.

The OECD average was 13.4 percent of large companies.

The KFI’s study looked into companies from 25 OECD nations with more than 50 billion won ($42.27 million) worth of assets.

Canada had the greatest number of marginal firms, followed by Greece and the United States.

The proportion of marginal companies in Korea expanded by 2.8 percentage points from 2018 to 2020. This surpassed the OECD average of 1.8 percent.

“South Korea has a relatively high ratio of marginal firms among other nations in the OECD, and their numbers are also increasing rapidly,” said an official from the Korea Federation of Industries.

“We need to help marginal firms stand on their feet by fostering a corporate-friendly environment,” he added.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114