ASEAN Week 2021 to highlight partnerships between Korea, Southeast Asian countries

The ASEAN-Korea Centre, an intergovernmental organization, will hold ASEAN Week 2021 online and offline Oct. 5-6 to highlight partnerships between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
According to the center’s Secretary-General Kim Hae-yong, the flagship event will be co-hosted by the Presidential Committee on New Southern Policy and the Korea International Trade Association. Throughout the week there will be programs on trade, investment, culture and youth.
The trade and investment programs are intended to provide new opportunities for ASEAN and Korean businesses in today’s rapidly changing business environment intensified by the pandemic.
The center said an ASEAN and Indian pavilion would exhibit quality products from 10 ASEAN countries such as food, beverages, cosmetics and home decor, all of which have witnessed growing demand as a result of COVID-19.
ASEAN embassies and trade offices will attend the business meetings at the pavilion.
There will also be a seminar Oct. 6 on business opportunities in the ASEAN region’s special economic and industrial zones, with on-site and online streaming for Korean companies seeking to expand investment in the region in the post-COVID-19 era.
The culture and youth programs are designed to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people connectivity between ASEAN and Korea.
An ASEAN photography and lifestyle exhibition will showcase photographs and cultural items from 10 ASEAN countries with the theme of rice -- the main staple both in Korea and Southeast Asia.
EBS 1 TV will air an ASEAN culinary show every day Oct. 4-8 from 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. It will feature colorful desserts made with rice and other enticing ingredients such as jackfruit, coconut and banana.
A youth career mentorship seminar will be livestreamed Oct. 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. for ASEAN students in Korea seeking opportunities with Korean companies.
The ASEAN-Korea Centre launched ASEAN Week in 2019 as part of a comprehensive culture and tourism event showcasing ASEAN’s unique and diverse cultures for the Korean public.
The annual program has increased public interest and awareness about ASEAN and ASEAN-Korea partnerships.
