 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:44       Updated : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:47

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tueesday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tueesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports are anticipated to rise 15 percent on-year in September on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles, although the overall growth might slow due to fewer working days in the month, a poll showed Tuesday.

Exports are expected to reach Imports are estimated to have gone up 26.5 percent on-year in September to $49.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $5.3 billion.

South Korea will release its official trade data Friday.

In August, South Korea's exports have extended their gains to 10 months by rising 35 percent on-year.

South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking a weak session on Wall Street, as investors assess a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 4.35 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,129.29 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.52 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.28 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.21 percent amid rising US Treasury yields.

Local stocks got off to a muted start as investor sentiment was also weighed down by a surge in new virus cases after an extended holiday last week.

Top cap Samsung Electronics dipped 0.39 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained unchanged.

Internet portal operator Naver retreated 1.86 percent, while messaging giant Kakao added 0.42 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat, while battery maker SK Innovation gained 1.39 percent after the company said it would build three electric vehicle battery plants in the United States with Ford.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.49 percent, while pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slipped 2.61 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,180.7 won against the US dollar, down 3.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114