 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

S. Korean shippers forecast to log record earnings for Q3

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:37       Updated : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:37

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean shipping lines are expected to chalk up record earnings for the third quarter of the year thanks to surging freight rates, a market tracker said Tuesday.

HMM Co., South Korea's largest container shipper, is projected to post a consolidated operating income of 1.82 trillion won ($1.54 billion) for the July-September, according to an analysis of brokerage house forecasts.

That would break HMM's operating income record of 1.39 trillion won set in the previous quarter, which was up 901 percent from three months earlier.

In the fourth quarter of this year, HMM's operating profit is forecast to range from 1.4 trillion won to 1.9 trillion won, according to the analysis conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap.

Pan Ocean Co., South Korea's second-largest shipper by sales after HMM, is predicted to register an operating income of 140.7 billion won for the current quarter, up from 112 billion won three months earlier.

Local securities firms' sanguine outlook for shipper earnings comes as freight rates have been soaring since the third quarter of last year.

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, a barometer of global freight rates, stood at 4,643.79 on Friday, growing nearly fourfold from a year earlier.

The Baltic Dry Index, a yardstick of shipping costs for commodities, stood at 4,644 on the same day, about three times the level a year earlier.

In addition, cargo handling has been rising sharply this year. The monthly average of container cargo amounts to around 15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) this year, up from 12.52 million TEUs before 2020. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114