Entertainment

BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:32
This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows a poster for BTS' upcoming concerts in Los Angeles. (Big Hit Music)
This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows a poster for BTS' upcoming concerts in Los Angeles. (Big Hit Music)
K-pop sensation BTS will hold a series of live concerts in Los Angeles in November and December, the band's label said Tuesday.

"BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" will be held in the US city on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2, according to Big Hit Music.

This will be the septet's first live concerts since 2019, when the group performed in Seoul.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster and more information can be found on the online fan community Weverse.

Ahead of the LA gigs, BTS will also hold a virtual concert, "'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE," on Oct. 24. (Yonhap)
