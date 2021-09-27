[Eye Plus] A Night Stroll to Namhansanseong Fortress

One of the best places in Seoul to catch a glimpse of the beautiful city is Namhansanseong Fortress.





A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Namhansanseong Fortress is located in the small city of Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province.





It was built during the Unified Silla period to protect Hanyang, the capital in the Joseon era.





Today, the fortress remains as one of the most significant heritage sites containing the history of Korea. There are multiple courses that allow sightseers to observe the wonders Namhansanseong Fortress beholds. King’s Road offers a nice open view of nature and the fortress’s surroundings.





Palaces there are also open for visitors. The most notable is the Namhansanseong Emergency Palace, which was built as a temporary hideout for King Injo during the Manchu Invasion in 1626.





Recently, the lights that illuminate the fortresses have undergone renovation, providing a breathtaking view at night.





If you’re lucky, you might be able to catch the sunset over Seoul glimmering a bright red from Namhansanseong Fortress.



