BAT unveils glo pro slim in Korea

BAT Rothmans on Monday launched the new tobacco heating product Glo Pro Slim in South Korea in an online media conference.
Glo Pro Slim marks the latest edition of the Glo series, following the launch of Glo Pro early last year. The company said the new product adds to its growing list of Glo products and will appeal to consumers seeking potentially reduced-risk products.
“BAT Rothmans will lead the market transformation through product portfolio expansion and innovation in tobacco heating products,” said Kim Eun-ji, country manager of BAT Rothmans during the event.
“BAT will continue to strive for ‘A Better Tomorrow’ by releasing a wide range of reduced-risk products and continuing ESG investment,” she added, referring to environmental, social and governance responsibility.
The move comes after British American Tobacco Group closed down BAT Korea. BAT Rothmans has since taken over as seller and distributor for the country.
BAT Rothmans previously had a licensing deal with now-defunct BAT Korea for nearly 30 years. But the change will make business more cost-effective, one official said.
As the name suggests, the new device comes with a slim design.
“This sophisticated Glo Pro Slim aims to exemplify an essentially minimalist style with the motif of ‘extremely simple’ in alignment with adult tobacco consumers’ lifestyle,” said Choi Eun-ji, brand manager at BAT Rothmans.
“To keep up with the brand’s concept to keep it ‘slim,’ the thickness of the device is now 1.5cm and its rounded edge offers a handy grip, and the device weighs only 74g.”
BAT Rothmans also released Neo Ice Tropic Double, the first tobacco heating product double capsule stick in Korea.
It comes with both a “refreshing capsule” and a “sweet capsule” designed to satisfy individual preferences, bringing the Neo portfolio to a total of nine products.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)