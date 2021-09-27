 Back To Top
Life&Style

Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art starts afresh

After a year and a half on hold, Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art and Ho-Am Art Museum resume operation in early October.

By Park Yuna
Published : Sept 27, 2021 - 14:57       Updated : Sept 27, 2021 - 15:16
Lobby of Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art after its renewal (Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art)
Lobby of Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art after its renewal (Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art)


The Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art is set to reopen on Oct. 8 after undergoing an “exceptional large-scale” renewal, according to the Samsung Foundation of Culture on Monday.

The opening will be marked by “Human, 7 questions” the first thematic exhibition the museum has held since Hong Ra-hee stepped down as director in March 2017.

The museum has officially been closed since Feb. 25, 2020 as the pandemic started to hit the country, only offering a virtual exhibition of its permanent collection on its website.

“The museum had an exceptionally large-scale renewal. It will be led by Lee Seo-hyun, chair of steering committee Leeum Museum of Art, while the director post still remains vacant,” an official from the foundation told The Korea Herald.

The museum has completed remodeling for its overall design, including its lobby space, and upgraded its digital services such as the media wall and digital guide, with aims to become a “future-oriented” museum, according to the foundation. It also made changes to its permanent exhibition that introduces Korea’s traditional and contemporary art.

The upcoming exhibition “Human, 7 questions” will pose fundamental questions about human existence.

Coinciding with Leeum’s reopening, the Ho-Am Art Museum will also resume operation after 19-month of closure with a new exhibition “Metallurgy: Great Wisdom” that feature Korea’s metal craft art. The museum was founded in 1982 featuring Korean traditional art in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

