Hyundai restarts local plant on resumed parts supply

Hyundai Motor Co.'s Asan factory, 100 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it has restarted production at a local plant on the resumed supply of electronic components.



Hyundai Motor halted the Asan plant from Sept. 15-17 due to a lack of chip parts, resulting in production losses of 3,000 vehicles, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The 300,000-unit-a-year Asan plant produces the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV.



Previously, the Asan plant suspended operations on Sept. 9 and 10 due to the parts problems and from July 13 to Aug. 6 to upgrade the facilities before it begins production of the IONIQ 6 midsize sedan later this year.



In February, Hyundai Motor unveiled the IONIQ5 all-electric model embedded with its own EV-only electric-global modular platform in line with rival carmakers' electrification push.



Hyundai plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 next year and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024.



It has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles. (Yonhap)