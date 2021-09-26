Former PM gets first win over Gyeonggi governor in presidential primary

Former prime minister Lee Nak-yon is gaining on Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, grabbing his first win in his hometown in the regional primaries, breaking a streak of six consecutive wins by Lee Jae-myung.
On Saturday, Lee Nak-yon had the highest number of votes, with 33,848, out of 71,835 valid votes cast in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province in the race to choose a presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.
He won 47.1 percent of the vote, outpacing second-place candidate Lee Jae-myung by just 122 votes.
Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae came in third with 4.33 percent of the vote, followed by lawmakers Kim Doo-kwan and Park Yong-jin.
Lee Nak-yon, who won his first victory in his hometown, said the triumph ignited a spark of greater hope. “Based on today’s results, we’ll work harder and make better results,” he said.
Governor Lee expressed his gratitude, saying he received more support than expected. “We predicted that it would be very disadvantageous, but thank you first for your support.”
Earlier in the day, Lee Nak-yon appealed to people in the regions by saying that he is a candidate with no moral flaws, comparing himself to the governor who is embroiled in a controversy regarding the suspicious development of Daejang-dong while he was a mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.
“Many people are angry over the development corruption in Daejang-dong, Seongnam. I will thoroughly dig into the corruption and punish anyone involved according to the law,” the former Prime Minister said.
Despite the recent loss and the lingering speculation, Governor Lee is still a solid candidate to win the party primary. He won four regional primaries and the first “super week,” with a cumulative 52.9 percent of the votes. Lee Nak-yon had a cumulative 34.2 percent of the votes. Choo Mi-ae came in third with 11 percent and Park Yong-jin fourth with 1.2 percent.
The party will determine the final presidential candidate on Oct. 10.
In the main opposition People Power Party, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was the undisputed front-runner until last month. While Yoon is embroiled in several political allegations, Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, a strong contender in the opposition bloc, has been gaining support.
According to a poll released on Sunday, both Yoon and Hong would beat Governor Lee in a two-way race.
The polling firm Realmeter showed that Yoon had 43.1 percent support in a race against Lee, winning by 6.1 percentage points. Hong also outlasted Lee by 2.6 percentage points, with 38.2 percent support.
Yoon beat Governor Lee in all regions except Gwangju, South Jeolla Province and North Jeolla Province, and all age groups except those in their 40s. Hong received more support from Seoul, men, people in their 20s and 30s, the self-employed, and independents.
The opposition party will finalize its candidate on Nov. 5.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)