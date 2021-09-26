SC Bank Korea offers gold, gift certificates for dollar funds, savings accounts

Standard Chartered Korea on Sunday said it has recently launched a promotional event that offers prizes, including a 24-karat gold plated $2 bill, for customers who subscribe to dollar-denominated products for the first time.Customers will receive chances to enter the sweepstake if they subscribe to any dollar-related products including funds, money market funds, savings accounts and insurance.One first prize winner will receive a gold plate weighing 15 grams, while 10 second prize winners will get the same products weighing 7.5 grams each. Third prize winners will receive gold plates weighing 3.75 grams each.Customers must either maintain or increase the sizes of their dollar and won deposits from the previous month to enter the sweepstake. Those who are eligible to subscribe will receive additional benefits on currency exchange services.Mobile Starbucks and Shinsegae gift certificates will be handed out to new subscribers as well. Customers who make investments below $10,000 in the products will receive a Starbucks mobile gift certificate worth some 10,000 won ($8.49). Those who invest more than $1 million will receive a gift certificate worth 1 million won, which can be used in department stores and other platforms operated by local retailing giant Shinsegae Group. The gift certificate event applies to all subscribers of dollar products, except insurance.The promotion is scheduled to end Oct. 31. The details of the event are available on SC Bank Korea’s website (www.sc.co.kr).SC Bank Korea is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the London-based banking giant Standard Chartered. The Korean unit was launched in 2005 upon the parent company’s acquisition of the Korea First Bank at the time.