[Advertorial] LG Chem makes materials procurement as simple as grocery shopping

From product browsing to technical support, LG Chem’s integrated digital sales platform “LG Chem On” allows customers to find the right materials they need with just a few clicks.
Launched June 1, the platform makes the complicated process of business-to-business procurement as easy as ordering groceries online.
Before, clients of LG Chem, such as manufacturers of home appliances or automobile parts, had to first register by email to access product information, then meet with a salesperson face to face to place an order or receive technical support and make phone calls to check on the delivery status.
With the newly launched online procurement platform, they can now access product specifications without an additional authentication process.
Currently, the firm’s top 103 products from the ABS division is available on LG Chem On, allowing visitors to browse through detailed profiles of materials with photos and graphs on heat resistance, impact strength, fluidity, among others.
ABS, short for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, is a high-performance industrial plastic used to make light, rigid, molded products.
When customers place sample orders, the digital platform provides real-time chat and notification services to inform clients of when the samples are sent and will arrive.
The service will be expanded to ordering and delivery by the end of this year and incorporate all divisions under LG Chem’s petrochemical company.
“In the past, it was an ‘inside-out’ method that considered how to sell the products and technologies we have, but now we need an ‘outside-in’ mindset that thinks from the clients’ point of view,” said Moon Weon-joo, head of the digital transformation department at LG Chem’s petrochemical company.
