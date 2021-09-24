Kakao Pay delays IPO plan on heightened consumer safeguards

A promotional photo of Kakao Pay (Kakao Pay)

South Korean mobile payment app operator Kakao Pay said Friday it has delayed its plan to go public yet again amid toughened consumer protection regulations in the domestic market.



Kakao Pay, a 55:45 joint venture of internet giant Kakao Corp. and China’s Ant Group, has revised its prospectus to carry out its initial public offering process by three weeks. Its IPO size, at up to 1.53 trillion won ($1.3 billion) via 17 million new shares, will remain unchanged.



According to the latest filing, Kakao Pay’s book building for institutional investors will take place on Oct. 20-21, while its IPO targeting retail investors is scheduled on Oct. 25-26, which will be followed by its listing on the Korea Exchange on Nov. 3.



Kakao Pay said that a revision of the IPO prospectus centers on “changes in descriptions about customer services in the wake of the introduction of the Act on the Protection of Financial Consumers.”



In the new prospectus, Kakao Pay said that its app allowed its better access to information about distributors of financial products and services. The company added that it had shelved part of its financial services than before, including distribution of insurance products, in order to abide by the new rules, effective Friday.



Kakao Pay, however, stressed that the suspended services accounted for no more than 2 percent of its revenue since 2018, claiming that the suspension will have a limited impact on the company’s growth potential.



This comes shortly after Alex Ryu, chief executive officer of Kakao Pay, declared earlier on Friday that its operation would be “customer-centric.”





Kakao Pay Chief Executive Officer Alex Ryu (fifth from left) and staff pose for a photo during a ceremony held at its headquarters Friday. (Kakao Pay)