 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Lotte Chemical to commit W49b to new ESG fund

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 24, 2021 - 17:03       Updated : Sept 24, 2021 - 17:03
An exterior view of Lotte Chemical's plant in Yeosu. (Lotte Chemical)
An exterior view of Lotte Chemical's plant in Yeosu. (Lotte Chemical)
Lotte Chemical said Friday it planned to commit 49 billion won ($41.7 million) worth of capital to a new fund dedicated to tackling environmental, social and governance issues.

The money will go into a new 50 billion-won ESG fund, the course of four years, according to a disclosure submitted to the Financial Supervisory Service Friday.

The fund will be managed by retail-to-chemical Lotte conglomerate’s early-stage investment arm Lotte Ventures, formerly known as Lotte Accelerator. Lotte Ventures will inject 1 billion won.

The fund will be used to support technologies to achieve carbon neutrality, in line with Lotte Chemical’s “Green Promise 2030” initiative, Lotte Chemical said in a statement.

The investment vehicle will lay a foundation for Lotte Chemical to secure technologies for hydrogen production, plastic recycling, energy efficiency, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage, according to Lotte Chemical.

Lotte Chemical added that the funding plan gained approval at the first session of its internal ESG committee held Thursday.

The new fund will be registered as a technology venture investment association, under the Specialized Credit Finance Business Act.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114