Poland Business Week promotes polish technology

Logo of Poland business week (Embassy of Poland in Seoul)
The Polish Embassy in Seoul held the first edition of Poland Business Week on Sept. 13-17 to promote Polish companies in tech sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity and drones.
The embassy said the event was aimed at bringing together internationally acclaimed Polish companies and offering them a fresh occasion to seek potential business partners in Korea.
The inaugural event was held virtually due to COVID-19 but the embassy hinted that future editions could come in a hybrid form that comprises of both online and in-person events.
“The Polish trade and investment agency office in Seoul co-hosted the week as part of the events marking the 10th anniversary of a free trade agreement between Korea and the European Union,” an embassy official said.
“Owing to the event, companies from Poland and Korea found new business partners and established business relations despite the challenges amid pandemic.”
For more information, visit the website www.polandbusinessweek.kr
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)