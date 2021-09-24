Veterans affairs minister begins trip to Britain to mark 70th anniv. of Korean War battle

Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (Yonhap)

Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul left for Britain on Friday for events to mark the 70th anniversary of a Korean War battle and remember the sacrifices made by the British soldiers during the conflict, his office said.



The trip was arranged on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of the Imjin River on April 22-25, 1951, during which the 29th British Infantry Brigade headed off the invasion of three Chinese infantry divisions into Seoul.



During the five-day visit, Hwang will attend a remembrance service, wreath-laying ceremony and a lunch with British veterans and present them with "Ambassador for Peace" medals, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.



"This visit will provide opportunities to remember the noble sacrifice of the British veterans," the ministry said in a release, vowing to continue projects to remember UN veterans of the Korean War.



Around 56,000 British service members fought in the war under the UN flag against the North Korean forces backed by the Soviet Union and China. The war left 1,078 Britons dead, 2,674 wounded and 179 missing. (Yonhap)