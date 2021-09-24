Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan reconfirm differences on history

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) holds talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday in this photo released by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan have reconfirmed differences on wartime history, but agreed to closely communicate for "future-oriented" relations during their talks on the margins of the UN General Assembly, Seoul officials said Friday.



Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, met in New York on Thursday to discuss thorny issues of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, and its restrictions on exports of key industrial materials to South Korea.



Chung called on Motegi to accelerate bilateral diplomatic consultations to find solutions to the historical issues and reiterated that Tokyo's export curbs should be retracted at an early date, the foreign ministry said.



However, the two sides agreed to ensure that their ministries closely communicate for the future-oriented development of relations between the two countries.



Chung used the meeting to stress the importance of inter-Korean cooperation, dialogue and engagement for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said. Motegi pledged to continue cooperation for substantive progress in the peace efforts.



The ministers also agreed to continue cooperation between their countries and trilateral cooperation with the United States to promote peace on the peninsula, amid concerns over North Korea's military threats caused by its recent ballistic and cruise missile tests.



A day earlier, Chung and Motegi held trilateral talks with their US counterpart, Antony Blinken in New York.



Thursday's talks marked the second face-to-face meeting between Chung and Motegi since the former took office in February. (Yonhap)