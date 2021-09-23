Moon back in Seoul with war remains from US



President Moon Jae-in returned to South Korea on Thursday after a hectic five-day visit to the United States.



Just ahead of his departure from Hawaii, he attended a joint ceremony with the US for the handover of the remains of their troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.



South Korea received 68 sets of remains. The caskets containing the remains of two identified soldiers were carried by Moon's Air Force One presidential jet. The other remains, still unidentified, were airlifted by a South Korean military's transport aircraft.



Moon traveled to New York for a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly followed by a brief trip to Hawaii. (Yonhap)