[Graphic News] Overseas card spending jumps 80% in Q2 as lockdown eases

South Koreans‘ overseas card spending jumped 80 percent on-year in the second quarter as many nations eased lockdown rules following the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed.The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including both credit and debit cards, totaled $3.37 billion in the April-June period, compared to $1.87 billion for the same period last year, according to data from the Bank of Korea.Compared with three months earlier, overseas card spending also rose 31.7 percent. (Yonhap)By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com