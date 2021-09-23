[Graphic News] Overseas card spending jumps 80% in Q2 as lockdown eases

South Koreans‘ overseas card spending jumped 80 percent on-year in the second quarter as many nations eased lockdown rules following the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed.
The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including both credit and debit cards, totaled $3.37 billion in the April-June period, compared to $1.87 billion for the same period last year, according to data from the Bank of Korea.
Compared with three months earlier, overseas card spending also rose 31.7 percent. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)