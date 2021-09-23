[Eye interview] Artist open to different genres, novel attempts

Violinist Yang In-mo poses before an interview with The Korea Herald on Sept. 14. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



A colorful postcard bought in Amsterdam “just because it was so pretty,” notes and letters from friends and a large card with black-and-white graphics -- a ticket to a show by a Korean electronic music group from two years ago he kept because he was very impressed and wanted to remember it -- are lined up neatly inside violinist Yang In-mo’s violin case, affording a glimpse of his taste. “I think it is fun to decorate the interior with postcards like this,” he says during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



The violin case holds four bows. The first and second bows from top have been made by French bowmaker Benoit Rolland. “These are customized bows that he made for me while I was studying at the New England Conservatory of Music,” Yang says. The bows were made after long conversations between the violinist and the bowmaker. The one Yang uses most often now was created in 2019.



Next is a Vigneron bow that he has had since his middle school days. He doesn’t use it anymore, but it holds a lot of memories, Yang says. “It is slightly heavier than other bows and I remember it being a bit cumbersome when I used it,” he says, recalling his younger days.



Yang introduces the next bow with a chuckle. “This is a bow I bought on Amazon for $50,” he says. “It is very strong because it is made with carbon fiber,” Yang says. This is the bow that he turns to when he does not want to put the more expensive bows through too much stress, as when he is playing contemporary pieces that call for techniques that are taxing on the bow, Yang explains.



The 26-year-old violinist plays on a composite Stradivarius on loan from an anonymous private donor. The top plate was made in 1705 and the back plate made in 1714. The scroll is not a Stradivarius, but an Andrea Guarneri, according to Yang. “These parts were assembled in the 1980s, 1990s to create a new instrument,” says Yang. “That is why, while it has the characteristics unique to a Stradivari, it makes a more interesting sound,” says Yang. “Sometimes it makes an edgy sound and it of course has the warmth that is unique to Stradivarius,” Yang says about his “hybrid” violin.



Yang picked up the violin when he was 5. “I just remember going to an instrument store and my mother asking if I would like to try the violin,” he says. “For me, the process of making sound was a lot of fun,” he says. The violin is an instrument that takes a long time to make a sound, Yang points out, compared to the piano which can produce a “pretty sound” just by pressing on the key. “I think I have been mesmerized by the appeal of creating and polishing sounds,” he says.



Following his debut recital at age 11, he had his concerto debut at 15 with the KBS Symphony Orchestra. Yang studied at the Korea National University of Arts as a music prodigy before going on to study at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston from 2013-2019. He is pursuing a master’s degree at Hochschule fur Musik in Berlin.



In March 2015, he won the first prize at the Paganini Competition, marking the first time since 2006 that the jury awarded the top prize. Just a few months shy of 20, he also received several special prizes: the youngest finalist prize, best performance of a contemporary original piece prize and performance most appreciated by the audience.



In Korea, Yang was the Kumho Art Hall artist-in-residence for the 2018 season. As part of his residency, he gave a performance of Paganini’s 24 caprices which was recorded live and released under the Deutsche Grammophon label in November 2018.





Violinist Yang In-mo peforms in a recial marking the release of his album “The Genetics of Strings” with pianist Hong Sa-hun at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall on March 13. (Moon Hyuck-hoon/Credia)