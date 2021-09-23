S. Korea to monitor volatilities from China’s Evergrande crisis

South Korea’s financial authorities said Thursday it would closely monitor the market volatilities stemming from the debt crisis being faced by Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest property developers.
“During the Chuseok holidays, the concerns surrounding Evergrande’s possible default has led to increased volatilities in the global financial market,” First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won said during a macroeconomic meeting of related officials.
“We need to closely monitor risks coming from developing economies as well, to counter the risks,” he added.
Lee expressed concerns that risks such as the Evergrande debt crisis could send abrupt “market jitters” throughout the global financial market, with the economies on track to normalizing monetary policies and in the process of “deleveraging.”
The nation’s central bank echoed Lee’s remarks saying that while it is unlikely that the Evergrande debacle could grow into a “systematic risk” of the global financial market, market volatilities could still expand depending on the development of the crisis.
The Bank of Korea called the crisis “a manifestation of property-related debt accumulation,” apparently drawing parallels with the Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s heated housing market.
Evergrande has been facing intense liquidity crisis in recent months, as Beijing tightened regulations in its property sector to rein in excessive debt and speculation. The company, which borrowed to finance its slew of businesses, found itself struggling to meet its debt obligations.
The concerns come as Evergrande faces $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments due on Thursday on a $2 billion offshore bond. Additional payments are due next week, with a $47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment due.
“If Evergrande officially defaults, there is a possibility that it would bring about a systematic risk to parts of the Chinese financial market,” Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities said.
“Amid controversies surrounding China’s real estate bubble, there are concerns that it could trigger a series of defaults among real estate firms and the second Lehman Brothers crisis in China,” he added.
But Lee added that despite the existing risks, it is unlikely that the current crisis would blow up to a systematic risk and he believes the Chinese government will eventually intervene up to a certain level.
Another analyst said the Evergrande debacle will have a limited impact on the nation’s financial market, pointing to Korean paper, which is foreign currency debt issued by South Korean entities abroad.
“There was a limited impact from the Evergrande debt crisis on the Korean paper market with the debt being relatively free from default issues,” Kim Jun-yong, analyst at NH Securities & Investment said.
