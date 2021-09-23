 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Celltrion to supply rapid COVID-19 tests to US govt.

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 16:45       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 16:46
Celltrion's COVID-19 test kit DiaTrust (Celltrion)
Celltrion's COVID-19 test kit DiaTrust (Celltrion)
Celltrion announced Thursday that it had won a contract to supply its rapid COVID-19 test DiaTrust to the US government.

Starting Oct. 1, Celltrion USA, Celltrion’s US-based unit, will begin supplying COVID-19 tests to 25,000 sites, including military facilities, nursing homes and COVID-19 test centers.

Under the deal signed with the US Defense Logistics Agency, the US authorities could buy more if needed. Celltrion said the total amount could reach 738.2 billion won ($626.61 million), without disclosing the initial order.

Bloomberg reported that the deal was for 19 million DiaTrust tests for $626.4 million.

Celltrion said among companies that recently won US government contracts, it expected to be the largest supplier of rapid COVID-19 tests.

“It is meaningful that the company has won the US government contract, which asks to procure domestic materials and products under the Buy American Act.”

Celltrion’s DiaTrust is an antigen test co-developed by Celltrion and local biotech firm Humasis. The test won emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in April.

The rapid COVID-19 test, which is used in medical settings, can return results in about 15 minutes on-site.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114