[Herald Interview] ‘Designing user experience key to business success’

Kwon Young-jin, chief of Hyundai Motor Group’s Zer01ne Playground, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald on Sept. 15. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Technology is advancing at a dizzying speed, bringing future mobility closer to us. Scenes of driverless vehicles cruising down smart roads and up in the skies no longer sound like science fiction.



Against such a backdrop, the idea of design should go beyond just making products look good. It should also be about planning the experience of users, says Kwon Young-jin, who leads Hyundai Motor Group’s Zer01ne Playground, an open innovation platform.



“Hyundai Motor Group seeks to reposition itself as a mobility solutions provider, so we are studying what kind of experiences new technologies can create for users,” he said in an interview with The Korea Herald and the Herald Business, ahead of the 11th Herald Design Forum slated for Oct. 14.



“We believe that the ability to ‘design’ that experience will determine our future success, or the sustainability of our business.”



To break away from conventional ways of thinking and with a goal to “foster creativity” for actual changes that can affect people and the society, Hyundai launched Zer01ne in 2018.



Zer01ne consists of mainly two teams. The Accelerator is a startup incubator, and the Playground is the open innovation platform that connects experts of various fields to discuss ideas and solutions for the future, Kwon explained.



“At Zer01ne Playground, we gather unlikely combinations of artists, scientists, architects and designers, whom we call ‘creators’ to make real changes for consumers and the society,” Kwon said.



Most of the creators have not worked in the field of mobility before. In fact, they have not had any connections to it whatsoever. And that is good, because they bring in a completely different point of view, Kwon said.



“To prevent roadkill and accidents, we would think of developing new alert systems for drivers. But some creators, without any background in the mobility industry, would tell us, why not approach it from the perspective of the animals?” he said.



That led them to launch research into developing ways to alert animals in advance, using frequency waves that can be heard only by specific types of animals that come near roads with traffic.





Inside the headquarters of Hyundai Motor Group’s open innovation platform Zer01ne (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)