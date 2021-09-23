 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

2.6 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's southeastern region: KMA

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 14:45       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 14:45

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of an earthquake that hit Changnyeong, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of an earthquake that hit Changnyeong, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern region Thursday afternoon, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred about 14 kilometers south of Changnyeong, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 12:02 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

It was the sixth strongest quake to hit the Korean Peninsula to date this year.

The epicenter was at 35.42 degrees north latitude and 128.49 east longitude at a depth of 16 km.

The quake's tremor was recorded at level 4 on the seismic intensity scale in South Gyeongsang Province, where the epicenter was located. Level 4 means that many people can feel the tremor indoors while windows and kitchenware clatter.

The southwestern South Jeolla Province and southeastern cities of Busan and Daegu, as well as North Gyeongsang Province, reported a tremor of level 2, which could only be felt by those high up in buildings or silent environments.

The KMA asked people to be mindful of their safety as the tremor could be felt in regions close to the epicenter. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114