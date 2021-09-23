 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Cheong Wa Dae still pins hopes on Beijing Olympics for inter-Korean summit

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 15:07       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 15:07
President Moon Jae-in delivers his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in delivers his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
An inter-Korean summit on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February is still a possibility, President Moon Jae-in’s senior secretary for communications, Park Soo-hyun, said Thursday.

“We are making efforts for peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, with all possibilities remaining on the table,” Park said during a radio interview with MBC when asked about the possibility of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending the Beijing Games.

South Korea has sought to use the upcoming Olympics as an occasion for rapprochement with the reclusive regime, but uncertainties are mounting.

Early this month, the International Olympic Committee suspended the North Korean Olympic Committee until the end of 2022 as punishment for Pyongyang’s unilateral decision not to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“Despite some skepticism about Kim’s attendance at the Olympics, there are also expectations about China playing a political role in resolving the issue,” Park said of the IOC decision.

Park’s remarks came after Moon reiterated his push to declare a formal end to the Korean War in his keynote speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. In an unusual move, the president mentioned the names of signatories to the envisioned declaration -- the two Koreas, the US and China.

Park called an end-of-war declaration a symbolic and political act that could be the starting point of trust-building among the nations toward the ultimate goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

The president had made similar suggestions in his previous UN speeches, but the response from North Korea has been lukewarm so far.

“The issue can be discussed promptly once the North returns to the negotiating table with the US,” Park said, noting that North Korea had agreed to such a declaration during the inter-Korean summit in 2018.

In the meantime, opposition parties criticized Moon’s UN speech for not mentioning North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. In response, Park said, “The government seeks to make the best decision considering many situations.”

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114