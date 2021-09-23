[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Candyman

(US)

Opened Sept. 22

Mystery

Directed by Nia DaCosta

Visual Artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) goes back to his hometown in search of inspiration for his new artwork. In the city, Anthony is told a ghost story about the Candyman, a supernatural killer, and becomes fascinated by it. He then creates a mirrored art exhibit based on the legend and showcases it at his girlfriend’s art gallery. From that night, unexpected murders start happening.







Miracle: Letters to the President

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Drama

Directed by Lee Jang-hoon

In a small remote village in North Gyeongsang Province, there were no train stations or pedestrian roads. People in the village had to walk on the railroad to get to the nearest town, which constantly exposed them to the danger of being hit by trains. Joon-kyeong (played by Park Jung-min), a high school student, starts writing to the president, asking him to build a train station at the foot of his village for a safer journey to school.





On the Line

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Action

Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok

Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won ($2.5 million) to a massive voice phishing scam ring. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the case to a call center in China. In the center, Seo-jun finds out that the crime ring is preparing for their next big project.



