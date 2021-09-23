[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

InterContinental Seoul Coex introduces ‘Mister Chu’ package



InterContinental Seoul Coex presents the “Mr. Chu Package,” dedicated to male guests. It includes malt whiskey, a cosmetic product gift pack and access to the Club Lounge.

The Men’s All-in-One Skincare Set from L’Occitane Homme is complimentary. Room service includes a whiskey on-the-rocks set comprising four 50-milliliter bottles of Naked Malt, chocolate bonbons made with Naked Malt, tonic water, lemon and an ice bucket. Happy hour with afternoon tea is included along with a semi-buffet, as well as breakfast the next morning at Brasserie, a restaurant on the ground floor.

The package is priced at 338,800 won for a Superior Room and is available until Nov. 30.

Inquiries can be made at (02) 3430-8888.





Paradise Hotel Busan offers ‘Gourmet Healing’ package



Paradise Hotel Busan offers a moment of relaxation to its guests with the “Gourmet Healing” package, which celebrates the autumn season with fresh, healthy food.

The healthy autumn gourmet package has three options to suit the needs and appetites of different guests.

The “Nyx Grill European Brunch Set” features a special mix of vegetables with naturally fermented bread. “On the Plate” offers either lunch or dinner buffet options featuring a variety of dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients.

The hotel’s signature wine is offered as a complimentary part of the package.

The package is available until Oct. 30, and the price starts at 260,000 won.

For reservations, call (051)742-2121.





Mayfield Seoul offers ‘Car Camping in the Garden’ package



The Mayfield Hotel in Seoul is offering a package called “Car Camping in the Garden” so that guests can enjoy car camping and glamping at the same time.

Hotel rooms are included in the package, but spots are saved for those who wish to camp outside at night.

The package consists of a Superior Room, breakfast buffet, use of the car park zone, garden barbecue dinner and camping goods including a tumbler and an eco-bag.

The package starts at 490,000 won and includes access to the fitness club and swimming pool. The sauna can be enjoyed at a 50 percent discount, and restaurants offer a 10 percent discount.

Inquiries can be made at (02) 2660-9000.





Westin Josun Seoul presents ‘Carpe Diem in Suite’ package



Westin Josun Seoul is launching a “Carpe Diem in Suite” package, offering the hotel’s most expensive room, the Presidential Suite, between Sept. 9 and Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy a luxurious rest with Sweden’s finest bedding from Carpe Diem Beds.

The Presidential Suite, on the top floor of Westin Josun Seoul, has served numerous VIP guests including heads of state. It boasts a high ceiling, a spacious dining room, living room and study room, and a cozy bedroom.

A dining voucher worth 300,000 won can be used at Sushi Cho and Hongyuan. A cheese and charcuterie plate and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne will be provided in the evening.

Price and reservation inquiries can be made at (02) 317-0404.





Millennium Hilton Seoul welcomes fall with ‘Sweet Autumn’ package



Millennium Hilton Seoul’s “Sweet Autumn” package offers an upgraded deluxe room with a mountain view that enables guests to see Namsan Tower. It also includes an afternoon tea set at the Cilantro Deli lounge, where you can take pictures at a special photo zone decorated in purple hues.

Late checkout is offered until 2 p.m. The lounge and photo zone are available from noon to 2 p.m.

The package is offered to all guests staying at the hotel in standard rooms for an additional fee of 50,000 won.

It is offered until the end of November, and reservations are required two days in advance.

For inquiries, contact (02) 753-7788.





By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)